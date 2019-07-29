Entering Sunday’s game at Portage, the Cottage Grove Firemen had been dominating the Skeeters since the 2018 season with four victories in a row.
Last year, the Firemen won twice in the regular season and eliminated Portage 1-0 in the Home Talent League Eastern Section final game to advance to the final four.
This season, the Firemen already had a 5-4 win over Portage before the two teams clashed at Portage High School.
It was another close battle but this time, the Skeeters broke the losing streak with 9-8 win in 11 innings. The win improved Portage’s record to 5-9 while Cottage Grove fell to 6-8.
Cottage Grove starter Mitch Kelsey allowed 10 hits and six earned runs, and struck out seven through better than eight innings as his teammates offered valuable run support.
The Firemen scored two runs in the third, two more in the sixth and four in the eighth as Donnie Bryant, Jacob Cates, Anthony Bortz and Graham Schroeder-Gasser all went deep. The Firemen now have 13 home runs as a team with Schroeder-Gasser hitting four.
Cottage Grove led 8-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning but couldn’t hang on as the Skeeters sent three across the plate to tie the game 8-8.
Travis Hamilton, who had seven RBIs for Portage, knocked in the game winner in the 11th inning off Firemen reliever Ricky Leske.
Cottage Grove had 15 hits with Tristen Herber leading the way with three. Bortz, Cates, Paul Patten, Pete Strommen and Alan Myrold each had two hits. Both of Strommen’s hits were doubles.
Hamilton had three of the Skeeters 13 hits including a home run. Kalen Mace, who earned the victory in relief, also had a trio of hits, and Ethan Greene and Brady Greene each had two.
Cottage Grove completes the regular season with a home game Friday at 8 p.m. against Rio, and a road contest at 1 p.m. Sunday at Monona. Earlier in the season, Cottage Grove won at Rio 6-2 and defeated Monona 7-6 at Fireman’s Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.