Madison’s new Pinney Library is less than a year away from opening, and library foundation and staff are providing tours to donors and potential donors.
The next tour will be Friday, with another set for Aug.16.
Tours begin at 3:30 p.m. Hard hats (available on site) and close-toed shoes are required. The library is located at 516 Cottage Grove Road, Suite 101, Madison. Parking is available on Royster Oaks Drive or Pinney Street. Reserve a spot be emailing events@mplfoundation.org or calling 266-6318.
The foundation aims to raise $1.6 million in private funds for the $10.2 million project. Capital expenses will consume $1.2 million of that total, with an additional $400,000 earmarked for program costs and the library’s endowment. As with previous library capital projects, any funds raised in excess of the goal will go into the endowment fund.
The library is expected to be completed and open to the public in spring 2020. Visit mplfoundation.org/pinney to view project photos.
