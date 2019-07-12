There’s still time to visit the Blooming Butterflies exhibit at Olbrich Botanical Gardens.
Experience the magnificence of free-flying butterflies while strolling through the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Live butterflies emerge from chrysalises daily in the conservatory.
More than a dozen species of butterflies, native to Wisconsin and the more tropical areas of the southern United States, can be seen at various times during the exhibit. The life span of different butterflies varies from a few weeks to a few months.
All flying butterflies are allowed to live out their natural lives in the conservatory, with food sources remaining for them after the exhibit dates.
View the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Aug. 11.
Admission is $8 for those 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Olbrich members can attend at no cost.
Olbrich Botanical Gardens is located at 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison.
