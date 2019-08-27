Ashley Gabrielse fired a team-low 49, but the Monona Grove High School girls golf team dropped a Badger South Conference dual meet Aug. 21 at Watertown.
The Goslings slipped past the Silver Eagles 223-230 at the Watertown Country Club.
Emma Goke shot a 55 for MG, Alex Hayes had a 58 and Bri McCoskey fired a 68 in the nine-hole match.
Watertown’s Andrea Tietz had the lowest score among all golfers with a 45.
Her teammates Evelyn Marchant shot a 57, Savannah Szalanski fired a 59 and Sammy Suski had a 62.
The Silver Eagles return to Watertown today for an 18-hole invitational scheduled for 8:15 a.m. and compete in a conference dual meet 8 a.m. Friday against Oregon at the Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
The Silver Eagles return to Door Creek Tuesday to take on Stoughton in another conference match.
