To the editor,
No Halloween? This is outrageous; the Monona Grove School District is out of hand. Now that they have successfully boasted the citizens with referendums, they think that anything goes, and with no notice or discussion. The erasing of traditions and the shakedown of the taxpayers needs to be addressed by us. I encourage readers to attend the school board meeting on Oct. 30, District Office, 5301 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716, Room 306 at 6 p.m.
Richard Wood
Cottage Grove
