The Monona Grove School District is seeking three to six community members, Monona Grove staff and Monona Grove students for an ad hoc sustainability committee. Residents from outside of Monona or Cottage Grove with uniquely relevant expertise may also be considered.
Officials are asking this committee to evaluate the current state of sustainability and energy efficiency in existing facilities, to evaluate and recommend to the board options for further development of sustainable and renewable energy in existing and future facilities, and to evaluate and recommend potential policies regarding renewable energy and sustainable practices for future facilities decisions.
Additional information and the application for the committee can be found on the front page of the Monona Grove School District website at http://mononagrove.org. Applications are due Friday; applicants will be reviewed, selected and notified by mid-August.
Direct questions to the superintendent’s office at 316-1917.
