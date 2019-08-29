To the editor,
Wow, what a change! A drive along Monona Drive is no longer the same old trip. After last weekend’s Momentum Urban Arts Fest, colors leap out, images spring forth, drivers, bike riders and pedestrians pause to see the new sights splashed across so many previously blank walls. Wow!
When I first read about this event on Facebook and heard it announced on WVMO, I had little understanding of the size and scope of the art we were about to see created in Monona and nearby Madison. That quickly changed Saturday morning as teams of artists gathered and began their work; by mid-afternoon it was obvious that we weren’t the only ones intrigued, as hundreds of onlookers went from artwork to artwork, seeing images of all sorts appear, some wild, some whimsical, all entertaining. Shops were busy with customers, and there was an obvious current of excitement as people exchanged opinions on what they had seen, which ones they liked best and where they were headed next.
Congratulations to Kristie Schilling of Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) and James Gubbins of Momentum Art Tech on Cottage Grove Road for putting together this terrific event. In just a few hours, you changed the look of our town and introduced so many new people to our city. Wow!
Lindsay Wood Davis
Monona
