Buck & Honey’s Restaurant will add a second location with the opening of its Monona restaurant Monday. The original Buck & Honey’s is in Sun Prairie.
“We are thrilled that our three-year project is finally becoming a reality,” said Buck & Honey’s owner Tom Anderson. “We’ve worked hard to bring something unique to Monona and can’t wait to open our doors.”
Buck & Honey’s Monona consists of a 180-seat restaurant, 100-plus seat event space, 16 seat unique conference room along with patio dining. The restaurant at 800 W. Broadway anchors the Galway Companies development and is part of the $60 million Monona Riverfront Redevelopment Project.
The restaurant sits riverside in the phase one building called The Current, a mixed-use project that also houses 96 residential apartments and about 26,500 square feet of commercial space, including office and retail units.
“We have two cozy bars, beautiful fire features and patios perfect for families, date night or gathering with friends,” Anderson said. “We’ve added some amazing features to the bar and patios, and similar to our Sun Prairie location, we’ll support live music periodically. Guests dining inside the two-story restaurant will be surrounded by Monona memorabilia and décor in our beautifully appointed dining rooms.
“We truly have something for everyone and continue to straddle the line between family casual and fine dining at the right price for most budgets.”
Located just off the Beltline, Buck & Honey’s Monona has designated boat slips available for boaters coming in from Lake Waubesa and Lake Monona and is located on the Madison bike loop.
There is also a new city park just outside the restaurant doors that provides walking paths, art work, kayak harbors, and will house a skating rink in the winter months.
“Our staff has been training for weeks and is ready to throw a fun little party each day,” said Aimee Anderson, director of operations and Tom Anderson’s sister. “We take training, hospitality and delicious food seriously and are confident our guests will have a great experience.”
The culinary team at Buck & Honey’s Monona is led by Executive Chef Sammy Millan. Millan has been executive chef at Buck & Honey’s in Sun Prairie for almost nine years.
Millan has worked closely with Tom Anderson to design a large state-of-the-art kitchen for this location, which boasts two 24-foot hoods to support events and catering as well as the main restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.