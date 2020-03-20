To the editor,
We are writing in support of attorney Mark Hepfinger’s candidacy for municipal judge in Cottage Grove. We have known Mark for about 20 years and have always found him to be a dedicated advocate for our community.
Mark has 37 years of judicial experience, and during his entire 16 year tenure as our municipal judge, he has always exhibited superior knowledge of the law, a strong sense of fairness and impartiality, and innovative approaches to addressing the cases that come before him.
The other candidate for municipal judge has no judicial education or training and appears to have little or no knowledge or experience related to this position. His qualifications clearly are no match for Mark’s.
Please join us in voting for Mark Hepfinger for another term as our municipal judge.
Steve and Bonnie Campbell
Cottage Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.