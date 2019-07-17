Recently, an alert reader e-mailed me about the city of Monona’s high level of public debt.
The reader directed me to the Wisconsin Policy Forum (the former Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance).
According to the group, as of 2016, the city reported a general obligation debt of $50.5 million. (This was down slightly from 2015’s $53.7 million.)
The debt per capita was $6,415, compared to an average among the state’s 250 largest communities of $1,671 per person.
The Policy Forum also reported that Monona is at 85 percent of the state limit for municipal borrowing, which is 5 percent of the total equalized property value.
Monona City Administrator Bryan Gadow said Monona’s fiscal picture is not as grim as the Policy Forum painted it to be.
“It is important to provide some context to the data that you referenced,” Gadow replied when I e-mailed him. “As of Dec. 31, 2018, Monona’s outstanding debt was $47,770,000 or 72 percent of the state limit.
“This overall debt amount is actually composed of three different types of debt: 1) General Obligation Debt — $22,422,551; 2) Utility Fund Debt — $4,838,871; and Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Debt — $20,508,578.
“The City currently pays $3,280,000 (principal and interest) in debt service for General Obligation fund debt, and $3,276,300 (principal and interest) in debt service for TIF and Utility related debt.
“These distinctions are important, as it relates to how the debt is repaid and from what funding sources.
“General Obligation debt service is repaid through the annual tax levy. Utility-related debt service is repaid through the user utility rate payments. Debt related to the city’s various TIF Districts is repaid through the increased valuation (and subsequent increased tax payments) of those parcels within the TIF Districts.
“Thus, the debt per capita of $6,415 that you reference is a little misleading, as it does not back-out the TIF related borrowing. … If one were only to utilize the General Obligation debt (which is repaid via general tax levy), Monona would be at 34 percent of the state debt limit.
“Since 2016, the City’s debt picture has improved due to several factors, including:
“The closure of TIF District #2 (Pier 37), which has generated $62,525,300 in equalized value that will now be included in property tax calculations;
“The equalized value of the community has increased by 11.7 percent since 2016, with a current equalized value of $1,326,599,300;
“Our practice of retiring more debt than we borrow when we are able. Since 2016, we paid off $8,558,150 in debt, while authorizing $5,880,000 in new borrowing, for a net decrease of $2,678,180 in debt.
“Borrowing less in the past two fiscal years for capital projects. In 2016, we borrowed $5,025,000; decreased it to $3,080,000 in 2017; and limited it to $2,800,000 in 2018.
“Mayor Mary O’Connor has instructed staff to limit general obligation capital borrowing in the current year and going forward to increase our debt capacity for any future borrowing that may occur for the Public Safety Building or other necessary projects.”
Gadow added, “That being said, it is important to note that our overall debt burden will increase for 2019, but that is due to borrowing related to the completion of the Riverfront project in TIF District #9. However, that borrowing will be repaid from the TIF District itself, not general obligation funds.
“Given the tax levy constraints, TIF assistance for redevelopment projects is our primary tool for economic development within the community. For example, the City’s strategic use of TIF funds have resulted in a number of successful projects, including the streetscape along Monona Drive; Garden Circle; the Fairway Glen apartment building; the Treysta riverfront development; and the UW and Meriter Clinics. We have similar expectations of success for the Yahara Commons riverfront project.
“Mayor O’Connor, the City Council and Staff are keenly aware of the need to responsibly manage the city’s debt limit and have taken measures to reduce the debt load ahead of future capital projects, as evidenced by our maintenance of an excellent ‘AA+’ bond rating.
“The city has reduced its borrowing for capital-related expenses (such as road project and park improvements).
“Although there are more capital needs than can be funded in any given budget year, the city is strategically borrowing less to reserve debt capacity for a future public safety building, with the goal of also limiting the tax impact of the actual construction of that facility, whenever it happens. …
“In addition, the city does maintain an Undesignated General Fund Balance or ‘rainy day fund’, which under city policy is to be 15-20 percent of the general fund. This is funded by reallocation of unspent city revenue at the end of each fiscal year.
“In 2017, the ‘rainy day’ balance was $1,625,403 (27 percent) and by 2018 it has grown to $1,940,737 (29 percent).
“If the fund balance rises above 25 percent, the City Council typically (uses) the difference to either pay down on its debt service or pay upfront for smaller capital-related purchases to reduce future borrowing needs. The healthy size of our fund balance plays an important role in determining our exceptional bond rating for a community of our size.”
So there you have it.
I do think that Gadow’s point about taxpayers only being on the hook for general obligation is hair-splitting, since the Policy Forum undoubtedly used the same method of calculating per-capita debt for all the state’s 250 largest communities.
And using the same calculation but Gadow’s new numbers, I find that the per-capita debt has decreased to a mere $5,895, which is still probably far higher than the state average.
Got something Sunny Schubert should know? Call her at 222-1604 or e-mail sunschu16@gmail.com.
