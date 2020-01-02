During the season of giving, Cottage Grove-based Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) did just that to help local families in need.
Thanks to the generosity and caring nature of the employees, members, and business partners, LSC raised and donated 115,614 meals to Second Harvest Foodbank through their NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign, exceeding last year’s number of 81,982.
This is the seventh year of partnering with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin on the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. The food bank receives more than 1 million requests for help with food security in the 16 counties it serves.
Together, over the course of the campaign employees and members participated in various events, including an online auction, online pet and farm animal costume contest, balloon pop, soup and bread contest, ice cream social and much more. Money raised from each of the events was donated to the campaign.
