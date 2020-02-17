A volleyball tournament and other fundraising activities will be held next month to add to the coffers of The Miracle League of Dane County, a baseball program for children with disabilities.
An intermediate co-ed six-person volleyball tournament will be held at Oakstone Recreational, 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, on Saturday, March 7. Teams will play in a pool format with playoffs, and prizes will be awarded to the top teams.
Volleyball games will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All other fundraising activities will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be silent auctions and 50/50 raffles held throughout the day.
The silent auction will include sports apparel and equipment, gift cards and more.
In summer, the Miracle League of Dane County will begin construction of its Miracle Field at Bakken Park, a baseball diamond with a rubber surface to promote participation by children with disabilities.
Bill Schultz, the league’s local executive director, said the field fits well in the center of the park, with restrooms, a shelter and playground.
The rubberized synthetic field allows walkers and wheelchairs to easily navigate.
Schultz said $420,000 is needed to build the field, fencing, lighting and bleachers. Another $160,000 will cover the operating expenses for the first two years.
For more information, visit www.danecountymiracleleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.