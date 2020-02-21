Sophomore Cameron Tejeda departed the UW-Madison Natatorium Friday Feb. 21 with three medals, one each for the top six finishes he had during the WIAA Division 2 boys state swimming tournament.
Monona Grove finished seventh in team points with 118, just nine behind sixth place McFarland. Madison Edgewood took home another title with 293 points and Cedarburg was runnerup with 265.
Tejeda was part of the 200-yard medley relay that took fifth place with a time of 1:40.20. His teammates included junior John McAllister, sophomore Jonah Elfers and junior Eli Scott. Madison Edgewood won the event in 1:33.77, Baraboo was second and McFarland third.
Tejeda also raced to a fifth-place showing in the 100-butterfly with a time of 52.34. Truman teDuits of Madison Edgewood won the event in 49.52.
In the 100-backstroke, Tejeda also finished fifth with a time of 53.20. Aidan Lohr of Baraboo was the winner in 48.05.
In other events, Elfers was eighth in the 100-backstroke, the 400-freestyle relay team of Tejeda, Scott, McAllister and Elfers landed in ninth, the 200-freestyle relay of sophomore Eli Kuzma, Scott, McAllister and Elfers, ended up 10th, and sophomore Caleb Jondle finished 13th in the 500-freestyle.
In diving, senior Steven Blew took fifth place with 379.45 points and his teammate freshman Gavin Larson ended 16th with 268.15.
