Dane Handmade is a local craft show organized by Melissa Badini and Jessica Nordskog, who saw a need for a maker event within their community.
“Monona is evolving from a quiet, well-established senior community to a young and thriving, family focused community,” Badini said. “This was our chance to inject art and inspiration into our community and expose shoppers to an experience unlike craft shows of the past.”
Dane Handmade came to fruition in the winter of 2016 and had its first debut event in spring, 2017. Their mission is to bring a unique shopping experience to the community that includes favorite local makers along with new faces from near and far.
“Dane Handmade is an opportunity for makers to showcase new mediums as well as new purposes for upcycled materials,” Nordskog said. “Our vendors’ goods vary from illustrations, woodworking, textiles, felting, pottery, jewelry, whimsical and earthy, just to name a few.”
Shoppers can expect the unexpected and purchase one-of-a-kind items in a casual, local shopping environment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Monona Grove High School, 4400 Monona Drive.
