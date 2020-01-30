With the backing of the Madison Alcohol License Review Committee and the Madison Common Council, the cocktail bar Jade Monkey will begin its move to a new home on Cottage Grove Road.
Owner Hawk Sullivan said the bar will move from its current home at 109 Cottage Grove Road to 217 Cottage Grove Road, the home of the former Hoey Apothecary. The apothecary recently moved around the corner on to Monona Drive.
The new location will offer more space for the cocktail bar. Sullivan reportedly said some remodeling will take place at the new location, but he expects to be in the new building before summer.
The new building is owned by Top of FormBottom of FormJed Sanborn, the owner of Buck's Pizza, which operates out of the other side of the building.
Sullivan also owns Hawk’s Bar & Grill on State Street, Star Bar on East Washington Avenue and Atomic Koi in Fitchburg.
