To the editor,
The turning point in my college career came when I actually passed a required course in history. Given me by a “high grader,” or was it a clerical error? Anyway, I then wasn’t asking any questions about that beautiful ‘D’!
Anyway, and book-learning aside, I’m now sufficiently long-of-tooth to remember some of that “contemporary-history” stuff, if such exists. Enough to draw parallels between today’s politicians and those of fairly recent vintage. Mitt Romney (of yore), for example, who, when having served successfully as the Republican governor of Massachusetts, took his show on the road – to the Iowa State Fair – running as the GOP presidential candidate.
He there-and-then proudly stood, without a microphone, on a makeshift stage, with a leg propped up on a bale of hay, oddly just “there.” Clad in farm clothes: a checkered flannel shirt, cowboy boots, and blue jeans held aloft by a thick belt, with a medal buckle the size of a frisbee. Albeit a smallish one. More to the point: he was one of us. He had felt our pain.
A substantial, e’er increasing and sophisticated crowd was developing, of course, and it was ready to get enthused, infused or perhaps first inoculated. And Mitt did not disappoint. For early on, he spoke disparagingly of the Dodd-Frank Act, as many booed and hissed heartily. Especially, those particularly sophisticated Iowans, who then held a special interest in the public-policy issue of bond liquidity. But not-so-much for the others, who had to be reminded of that provision’s detail, to wit: that one of its co-sponsors was Barney Frank. Which, indeed, then rung a bel! for them.
OK, fine. Mitt was then doing quite well: off-Broadway. But how well would he do “on”? For that self-same Mitt Romney had earlier championed a statewide program of health care in Massachusetts. One that sought to benefit all of its citizenry. (Huh?) Genuinely heroic – certainly to us libs – and groundbreaking, although not then mentioned to that fairground audience. But hold!
When, as the GOP standard-bearer, Gov. Romney was later asked – widely! – if his “local” health care proposal might be employed nationally, well, that was a question that answered itself! At least, for that e’er-important GOP base.
“Certainly not!” Because, as Mitt quickly pointed out, his home state is far different from, say, Montana. (Good point, as I then immediately understood. At least, well, geographic-wise.)
Anyway, as most of us now know, a handful of current GOP governors, in the sum total of a handful of states that have not-as-of-yet enacted stay-at-home provisions to combat the pandemic, are again reminded of Montana. (Go figure.) One of whom points out that, well, in a state of that size, with a paucity of Montanans – like-wow: citizens-per-square-mile-wise – what’s the chance that any one them will ever get within 10 feet of another?
A good point, we can agree. Simple math. Pure logic. Clearly, today’s learned federalists (read: “Republicans”) have much to bring to the legislative table. With our president occupying the place of honor.
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
