The Rio Railmen have usually finished at the bottom of Home Talent League baseball’s Eastern Section. In 2017 and 2018, the team was 4-14 and finished eighth in the 10-team circuit.
The Railmen were 3-4 entering their July 4 game against Monona at Ahuska Park, and Braves fans enjoying the chance to watch a game on a national holiday probably thought the home team would roll to another win.
But Rio pounded 14 hits and Monona left 12 men on base as the Railmen beat the Braves 9-4. Rio held a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning before Monona fought back with two runs. But the Braves couldn’t get past the Railmen, who added runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Rio feasted off three Monona errors.
“Rio is always a team that’s going to show up and play hard,” Braves co-manager Vince Schmitz said. “You expect to win against them, but that’s why you play the game. You have to show up and you have to prove it. We just didn’t prove it.”
The Braves managed 15 hits, but grounded into two double plays with the bases loaded. Jordan Carlson and Beau Goff each had three hits for Monona. Starting pitcher Corey Schmidt took the loss after yielding seven earned runs and nine hits in 4.1 innings.
Poynette 13, Firemen 4
The Indians tallied nine runs in the eighth inning to take the victory over visiting Cottage Grove.
The Firemen scored three runs in the fourth to erase a 3-1 Poynette lead, but could not put any more runs on the board.
Poynette outhit Cottage Grove 18-9 as nine players had two hits. Jacob Cates had two hits for the Firemen, Al Dimmig stroked a double and Graham Schroeder-Gasser connected on his third home run of the season.
Stoughton 17, Muskies 5
The host Merchants put up five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to put away McFarland in seven innings.
Erick Sperloen went the distance for Stoughton allowing three earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts. McFarland used four pitchers who gave up a combined 14 walks and 13 hits.
Nick Herbst led the Muskies offense with four hits including two doubles. Catcher Nick Knoche came through with a double for McFarland.
