Madison police responded to two separate incidents of gunfire Sunday night on the city’s east side.
At 8:42 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road after receiving multiple calls of shots being fired.
Officers found about 36 shell casings, two damaged vehicles and damage to buildings. From the evidence collected, it is believed there were two sides shooting at one another.
Several rounds entered into neighboring residences, missing one occupant by approximately 5 feet. Other occupants sought shelter upon hearing the rounds strike their residences.
Several people were contacted by police, and several apartments searched. Officers are collecting video evidence. No injuries were reported.
Then, at about 10 p.m., police responded to a fight in progress at the CP Mart Mobil gas station at 3019 E. Washington Ave.
One male suspect drew a handgun and fired toward another person.
Everyone involved in the fight left in vehicles, with the shooting suspect getting in the front passenger seat of a red car. Officers recovered one shell casing and have found video evidence of the shooting.
The suspect is described as black male, about 5-feet-8 to 6 feet tall with a skinny build, and wearing a gray hoodie and light color pants.
