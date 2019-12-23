The Madison Area Transportation Planning Board voted earlier this month to recommend the use of median shoulders on the Madison Beltline to alleviate traffic congestion.
As a part of the Beltline resurfacing project, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is considering upgrades to allow the Beltline median shoulders to be used as travel lanes. The shoulder travel lanes would open during peak periods to improve travel flow between Whitney Way and Interstate 39/90.
“There really isn’t a Plan B to relieve congestion on the Beltline,” said Doug Wood, of Monona, one of the board members voting in favor of the proposal. “There was a Beltline study a few years ago, but a stop was put on that. They want to start it up again, so this is short-term solution until then.”
Short-term is a relative term, as the use of median shoulders is expected to handle traffic flows the next 10-15 years, Wood said.
“This was basically an add-on to the Beltline repaving project,” Wood said. “They were already going to improve the drainage and the barriers anyway. This part will add $16 million to the cost, which is little in comparison to the overall DOT budget.”
But, not everyone is in favor of the plan. Monona Fire Chief Scott Sullivan has concerns for all emergency responders.
“It will probably increase flow when there isn’t an issue, but it’s going to create more issues when there is an accident,” he said.
He said the narrower lanes and shoulders could cause issues when emergency vehicles are responding to a call. Now, drivers can pull off to either side to let the emergency vehicles pass, but Sullivan said that could be an issue when the shoulder is used as a driving lane; basically, he said there won’t be a place for cars to move to.
“There have been a lot of accidents lately where first responders have been hit or killed,” he said. “Decreasing the lane size will mean a larger potential for personnel to be injured.”
Sullivan said he especially concerned about traffic on the Yahara Bridge.
“It’s already narrowed there,” he said. “Adding another traffic lane will increase that congestion.”
The population of the Madison area has increased 60 percent in the past 40 years. One of the biggest issues with the Beltline is that travel times on it are unreliable.
Wood said the southern lanes of the Beltline, built over the marsh, were added about 25 years ago.
The Beltline carries 130,000 vehicles per day, according to the DOT.
The practice of using the interior lanes, known as part-time shoulder use, is in place in at least 17 states.
Median shoulder lanes would be available during the high-volume morning and afternoon travel periods to alleviate congestion. During off-peak hours, the shoulder would be available for recovery and emergency stopping as usual.
The shoulder lanes could also be used during special events, such as the Midwest Horse Fair or UW Badger football games, and traffic incidents.
Wood said signage above the lane – a green arrow or a red “X” – would indicate to drivers whether the lane is open for use.
Cameras along the road would allow for real-time monitoring, and officials could shut down the median lanes in case they are needed by emergency vehicles.
“Variable messaging signs would also be used to give drivers notice of changes,” Wood said.
To make the median should a 12-foot driving lane, other lanes would be reduced from 12 feet to 11 feet wide, and the width of the outside shoulder lanes would also be narrowed.
Benefits to this plan include a minimal impact to the environment, no need to acquire additional real estate and implementation could be as soon as 2021.
Travel time reliability, as well as the average amount of time needed to travel the Beltline during peak hours, are both projected to improve significantly, according to the DOT.
Wood said the use of the median shoulders is not the long-term answer for congestion on the Beltline. Mass transit and other alternative ways to move through the area should still be investigated.
“Adding lanes is expensive,” he said. “Right now, all the options to do something else are really expensive.”
The DOT will move forward with an environmental study that is expected to be completed in early 2020. Using the median shoulder lanes as travel lanes could begin as soon as 2021.
