To the editor,
As a rather young kid – perhaps 65 years ago – I read a science fiction novel that was premised on a futuristic American society. As it happened, each of its adult citizens always fit nicely into at least one of the following categories: bureaucrat, militarist, person who was trying to look younger. Which, just now, puts me in mind of our current president, who, indeed, fits in nicely.
But, still, maybe that fact is mere happenstance. Would all Republicans – or those who deem themselves to be such – be so neatly subsumed? Henceforth? So, perhaps – just to be on the safe side, I’m now thinking of a different kind of Republican in the Oval Office – shouldn’t a fourth category be added? “People who don’t pay any federal taxes (to preserve all of their hard-earned taxpayer dollars)”? Director Ross McKinney, the chief scientific officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges, then suggested.
I recall that, in his “debates” with Hillary, in the run-up to the latest presidential election, an orange gent lurked about, on stage, in backgrounds: an odd character who claimed that he was smarter than she: witness the fact that she had paid a federal income tax in the previous year! Or was it “taxes generally”? I just can’t rightly recall. But, anyway, don’t we need a fourth category for Future-America? To accommodate probable GOP Trump-successors?
In his 2021 budget request sent to Congress (Feb. 10), Trump requested that the The National Institutes of Health’s budget drop from more than $41 billion this year to $38.7 billion, a 7 percent cut. And that the National Science Foundation’s budget drop by 6 percent to around $6.3 billion. Which caused Director Ross McKinney, the chief scientific officer for the Association of American Medical Colleges, to opine: “Those cuts would be devastating to American biomedical science!” And, Dear Reader, please recall that in 2017, Trump asked the Republican-controlled Congress to slash $7 billion from the NIH over following two years. (Congress, including lots of Republicans, declined that refreshing, money-saving offer, adding billions instead. What an odd thing to have done. For entirely obscure reasons, it seems.)
Well, enough written. Except to note the obvious: that Trump is a dedicated champion of medical, scientific and environmental research. An authentic disease-fighter, who now promotes the idea that our waters and air be made pristine: as clear as possible. (A great talking point.) As long as, well, you know, that, well, his own hard-earned tax dollars, if any, not be invested to achieve those health goals. And lots of others.
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
