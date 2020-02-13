To the editor,
Unknown to the rest of the world, Japan is in need of attention, as some disastrous events have taken place recently. The population of Japan sits at 127.4 million. To put this into perspective, Japan is approximately the same size as California but has three times as many people as California does. Torrential rain and tornado-like winds have had destructive effects on the homes of hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens. Evacuation of the people in Eastern and Central Japan has been ordered by authorities. Tokyo’s airports, metro systems and railways have been shut down due to extreme weather events. Many cities are at a very high risk of being flooded. The people of Japan are being displaced and desperately need places to go while their homes are under reconstruction and the weather returns to normal. Due to the severity of this issue, I felt it was necessary to bring it to your attention.
Maggie Hunter
Cottage Grove
