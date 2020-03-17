The city of Monona is reaping the rewards of lower construction costs this year, as the McKenna Road reconstruction project bids were all well under budget. Last year, the opposite was the case, as projections were often adjusted upward.
Alders on Monday approved a resolution approving the Dane County Contracting bid of $1.06 million. The city had budgeted almost $1.75 million for the road reconstruction, project administration and observation services.
McKenna Road from West Dean Avenue to Greenway Road will be reconstructed this spring and summer, said Dan Stephany, director of public works. In addition to new curb and gutter, the work will also include new sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer and street construction.
The city received seven bids for the project, and Stephany noted that all seven were below the budgeted amount.
The other companies and their bids were S & L Underground, $1.24 million; Maddrell Excavating, $1.3 million; Capitol Underground, $1.34 million; Fischer Excavating, $1.35 million; Parisi Construction Co., $1.36 million; and Homburg Contractors, $1.42 million.
Stephany said work will being in mid to late April and will be completed by Aug. 14.
With the money saved from the McKenna Road project, alders on March 2 voted to transfer $60,000 to the Industrial Drive sanitary sewer interceptor project.
The joint project is led by Madison engineering staff, with Monona responsible for 70 percent of the costs and Madison the remaining 30 percent.
Monona budgeted $5888,500 for it share.
R.G. Huston Co. had the low bid of $774,216 for the project. The total project cost for construction, design, observation and contingency is $904,000, meaning Monona’s total share is projected at $632,800.
The other bidder for the project was Speedway Sand & Gravel for $ $899,999.
