The Cottage Grove Lions Club and American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Flynn Hall, 116 W. Reynolds St.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Aa a special offer, donors will be sent a $5 Amazon gift card by email.
Donors are reminded to eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 ounces of water and fluids before the donation.
Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood when using RapidPass. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.
