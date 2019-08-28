Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ fifth annual GLEAM exhibit is now open and features a large-scale interactive installation, video mapping and a neon-based installation.
GLEAM, Art in a New Light, is an annual public art exhibit featuring light-based installations throughout Olbrich's 16-acre outdoor gardens created by local, national and international artists.
The exhibit is open Wednesday through Saturday now through Oct. 26. In August and September, GLEAM is open from 7:30-10:30 p.m., and in October, it is open from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Admission prices are $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, has limited parking during the construction of the new Learning Center. Parking on area streets and nearby lots is also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.