Pro-Active Engineering, Inc., an electronic design and manufacturing service provider in Sun Prairie, announced that it has acquired Apex Embedded Systems LLC, a Monona-based engineering firm.
The purchase expands Pro-Active Engineering’s design engineering and software development capabilities.
Apex Embedded Systems has provided electronic hardware engineering, software engineering, sustaining engineering and IIoT solutions for more than 27 years.
Apex will continue to honor existing agreements to its customers across the industrial, scientific, research, military and aerospace industries through Pro-Active Engineering.
“It is a great pleasure to have Mike Ihm and his team from Apex Embedded Systems join our design team at Pro-Active Engineering,” said Toby Klusmeyer, founder and president of Pro-Active Engineering. “Thanks to this, my dream of providing best in class product design services rings true.”
Since 1996, Pro-Active Engineering has been providing professional electronic design, PCB layout, board assembly and box build assembly services for a wide range of industries including industrial equipment, medical devices, LED lighting, energy systems, pharmaceutical products, military and defense, underwater autonomous vehicles (UAV), and scientific and research equipment.
Pro-Active Engineering operates more 45,000 square feet of manufacturing in its facility located in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
In addition to EMS and product design and engineering services, Pro-Active Engineering also offers quick-turn prototyping through its dedicated Speed Shop line.
