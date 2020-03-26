To the editor,
It is a pleasure to write this letter to support Mark Hepfinger for Cottage Grove municipal judge. Glen and I have known Mark and his family for almost 20 years, and he has been a compassionate and involved community member for all of those years. Mark has served in this position fairly and impartially and is the best qualified candidate for our community.
Mark has a solid background for this judgeship position. He’s been an attorney for 37 years and has been Cottage Grove’s municipal judge for 16 years. He applies his ample knowledge and experience to his cases. The peer court restorative justice system runs smoothly under his leadership and is a benefit to the community’s youths.
Please join Glen, me and many others and vote for Mark Hepfinger for Cottage Grove municipal judge April 7. Vote for a leader with the knowledge, integrity and work ethic that has already successfully served in this position for the last 16 years.
Glen and Margie Allen
Cottage Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.