A struggling Fort Atkinson team actually made it difficult for the Monona Grove High School girls basketball squad in the opening stages of the Jan. 7 Badger South Conference game.
“They were really packing the paint, which made it difficult to get deep on drives and run our offense the way we wanted to run it,” head coach Tyler Kuehl said after the Silver Eagles pounded the Blackhawks 80-46.
Kuehl’s adjustments on offense led to four players reaching double figures and putting Fort Atkinson behind 37-16 at halftime. In the second half, MG pulled away and led 67-29 with 9:30 remaining. The Blackhawks scored nine straight points, but the Silver Eagles were able to regain a lead of 30 or more points for the rest of the game.
Ally Yundt and Taylor Moreau led the Silver Eagles with 13 points each as both made three shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Seanna Curran also three threes and ended up with 12 points, and Avery Poole also scored a dozen, thanks to 6-for-6 shooting from the foul line. Emma Goke had nine points.
Kuehl said it is nice to have a number of options that can put the ball in the hoop.
“I think we have had four or five kids as leading scorers and 10 of our 12 reach double digits in a game,” Kuehl said. “We have a lot of kids that can score and that makes it hard on the opposing defense when we move the ball and look for an open shot.”
Monona Grove made a total of 12 3-point baskets and hit 12-of-18 from the free-throw line.
Anna Schoenike and Tyla Staude both had 12 points for Fort Atkinson, and Taylor Marquart pitched in with 11. The Blackhawks connected on two 3-pointers and hit 12-of-24 from the foul line. It was their ninth loss in 11 games.
