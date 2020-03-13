Applications for the position of principal at Monona Grove High School will be accepted through Friday, March 20, two weeks beyond what was originally planned.
“Shortly after the position was posted and the closing date released, we extended the closing date to March 20,” said Katy Byrnes Kaiser, director of communications and community engagement with the Monona Grove School District. “We did this to ensure we were casting a wide net for potential candidates and in order to give those candidates ample time to prepare their application.”
Paul Brost announced his retirement at the end of the current school year.
Brost began as principal of Monona Grove High School on July 1, 2004. He was named Wisconsin’s Principal of the Year by the Department of Public Instruction and the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators in 2015.
The contract for the new principal will begin July 1.
