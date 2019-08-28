Earlier this year Capitol Underground Inc. needed a commercial building to store equipment, and warehouse tools and materials. It needed to be a large building as crews install water and sewer for residential subdivisions, commercial business parks, sewage district interceptor sewers and municipal public works reconstruction projects.
What they didn’t know was that it would be the 75,000th building completed by Wick Buildings Inc. in Mazomanie.
A ribbon-cutting and celebration was held earlier this month at 3475 North Star Road, Cottage Grove.
“From the beginning, Wick personnel were great to deal with. They were prompt, efficient and communicated very well throughout the process. They worked with us on the setup, design, budget and layout,” said Brent Conwell, controller of Capitol Underground. “Their crews were courteous, quick and clean. We are very pleased with the quality of the workmanship, and the overall building is exactly what we envisioned.”
Capitol Underground, based in Sun Prairie, is a public works contractor, founded in 1976. The company’s work emphasis includes water and sewer installations for residential subdivisions, commercial business parks, sewage district interceptor sewers and municipal public works reconstruction projects.
“While every building is unique and gets our focus during design and construction, working with Capitol Underground on our 75,000th building was a great experience,” said Allan Breidenbach, president of Wick Buildings. “Thanks to their experience excavating and preparing sites, our crews were able to perform a quality build on this large lined and insulated building in a very short amount of time.”
The final design measures 81 feet wide by 148 feet long with 20 feet of interior clear height to provide space for current and future needs.
