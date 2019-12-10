Library can be cornerstone of village
To the editor,
I was elected as a village trustee in April 2018 and as county board supervisor in April 2019. When I knocked doors for my campaigns, I heard from residents about concerns and issues in our community, and the most asked question was about a library in Cottage Grove.
At the beginning of November, I brought forth a recommendation to form a library planning committee for the village of Cottage Grove, and it was approved by the village board. The library planning committee’s objective is to find out the community support for a library, the cost of building a library for the size of our community based on state and county standards, and the operating costs for running it yearly.
The short history of a library in Cottage Grove is that over a decade ago, Cottage Grove attempted to build a library. In 2008, money that had been raised for the library was used to purchase 6 acres of land that is bordering the west side of Glacial Drumlin School land and is now directly south of the new elementary school that is going to be built in 2021.
In 2008, a nonbinding referendum question to be on the November 2008 ballot was already in motion when the housing market crash really hit Dane County, including Cottage Grove. The nonbinding referendum question asked residents if the village should borrow $3 million toward building the library (which would have only been after $4 million was raised toward the library first). We were in uncertain times, and the nonbinding referendum failed.
Residents at that time didn’t say they didn’t want to have a library in our community at some point, they indicated that it just wasn’t the right time to borrow that much money to build a library.
Then, in April 2009, new trustees were elected to the village board and shortly thereafter voted to disband the library board, effectively quashing continued efforts to build a library in Cottage Grove.
During the past decade, the Friends of the Cottage Grove Community Library have continued to own the 6 acres of land. The library planning committee gives residents another chance to voice their opinions about whether Cottage Grove should build a library.
A library is about community and can define who we are as a community. A library is more than a place to get books. It is a place to meet friends and have business meetings. It’s a place for parents to take a stroll with their newborn and have their toddler listen and interact with other children during story time. It’s a place for seniors to meet for making crafts and read for a book club; for students to be tutored and a place to send your kids to for an afterschool program. A library supplements a school’s ability and teachers’ capacity to teach our children. It’s a place for arts, culture and history of our community to be shared.
Developers are drawn to communities that invest in their residents and community. A library draws people of all ages to that area, which can draw other businesses to build along our West Cottage Grove Road corridor that has remained empty for so long. It will also allow our residents a place for programs, events and services in our community and keep residents here, in the village, to spend money at local shops, gas stations, banks and restaurants, rather than going to outlying communities.
Over the coming months, the library planning committee and the Friends of the Cottage Grove library will be reaching out to residents to understand the needs and wants of our community. I hope you will support a library in Cottage Grove and all the opportunities it can provide to our children, seniors, families, and community.
If you’d like more information, become a member of the Friends of the Cottage Grove Library and check out their website at www.friendslibrarycgwi.org or feel free to reach me at mratcliff@village.cottage-grove.wi.us.
Melissa Ratcliff
Cottage Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.