A man who fled officers after brief car chases in Monona is being sought by police.
Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said an officer saw a silver-colored Pontiac with no license driving at a high rate speed at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Headed eastbound on Broadway from South Towne Drive, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle but ended the attempt after only a few blocks due to excessive speeds.
Another Monona officer spotted the same vehicle and attempted to stop it on eastbound Broadway near Monona Drive. The vehicle, which was travelling the posted speed limit, refused to stop and accelerated to around 80 mph. The officer terminated the pursuit at Stoughton Road.
The car was located a short time later in the 4500 block of the East Broadway service road where it became disabled after striking a fire hydrant. The driver, a black man, was seen running north through a wooded area. A perimeter was established and the subject was tracked by a Monona K-9 unit; however, the man was not located.
The Monona officers were assisted by Madison, McFarland, Dane County, State Patrol and Capital Police. The vehicle, which was not reported stolen, was impounded pending further investigation.
If anyone witnessed this incident or has information, they are asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or text “MONONA” followed by the information to 847411 (TIP411).
