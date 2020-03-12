Monona city officials received 24 applications for the fire chief’s position, which will be empty with the March 31 retirement of Scott Sullivan.
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said applicants are from 12 states, but he was not aware of any internal applicants. The deadline to apply was Monday, March 9.
The next step is that a Police and Fire Commission appointed subcommittee will review the applications to determine which meet the minimum qualifications and those that do not,” he said. “The subcommittee may decide to conduct first-round phone interviews with selected candidates.”
The subcommittee will ultimately forward on a to-be-determined number of candidates to the Police and Fire Commission for their further consideration.
Subcommittee members are Police and Fire Commission Chairman Steve Brezinski, Mayor Mary O’Connor, Sullivan, Gadow, administrative services director Leah Kimmell, and firefighters Brendan Kornell and John Lockwood.
“The Police and Fire Commission will be the body to conduct in-person interviews and make the final selection on a candidate to hire,” Gadow said. “In-person interview dates will be likely be the week of April 6 (to be determined).”
The anticipated start date would be late May or early June depending on the selected candidate’s notification requirements to their current employer.
