A six-month reconstruction of Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s far east side is set to begin in earnest in April.
Private utility companies started their work earlier this year to install new facilities along the Cottage Grove Road corridor from North Start Road east to Sprecher Road.
The project was originally scheduled for 2018. This is the first phase.
The second phase, with construction dates still unknown, will be the reconstruction of Cottage Grove Road from South Thompson Drive to the east side of Interstate 39/90. The construction of the second phase will coincide with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s replacement of the I-39/90 overpass.
The project will reconstruct Cottage Grove Road to a four lane, urban boulevard section. The street layout will include two through lanes and on-street buffered bike lanes in each direction, with a raised center median and left turn lanes at intersections.
The reconstruction will include the replacement of the pavement, base material, curb and gutter and drive aprons. Sidewalk will be added where it currently does not exist. The project will also include construction of water main and storm sewer as well as improvements to the street lighting and traffic signal systems.
During this first phase, two-way traffic will be maintained, but drivers should expect single lane closures.
