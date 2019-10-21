Isaac Becker connected on a penalty kick and Exander Rains scored twice, all in the second half, as the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team came from behind to beat Badger South Conference foe Stoughton on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Viking Colin Holtan scored the game’s first goal in the 16th minute and held on to its 1-0 lead at halftime.
Five minutes into the second half, Daniel Grady of the Silver Eagles drew a foul in the penalty box and Becker pounded the penalty kick into the net to tie the game.
In the 65th minute, Rains put a shot between the pipes off Grady’s assist, and three minutes later, Rains struck for his second goal after a corner kick by Becker.
Monona Grove began WIAA Division 2 tournament action this week against Burlington. The winner would play either Fort Atkinson or Union Grove on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Verona 7, MG 0
Jack Knight had two goals and Eliot Popkewitz had a goal and three assists as the host Wildcats blanked the Silver Eagles on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Reddan Soccer Park.
Tavion McNuckle, Samuel Abreu, Jack Heilman and Sam Lynch also tallied for Verona.
MG head coach Randy Becker said he played second-stringers for much of the contest.
“I wanted to rest several of the starters as they have been dinged up from the season,” Becker said.
The Silver Eagles forced the Wildcats goalie tandem of Nate Hanson and Owen Gibson to make a combined two saves.
MG 2, Madison Edgewood 2
Becker came up with the game-tying goal in the second half as the Silver Eagles played the visiting Crusaders to a tie on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Three goals were scored in an eight-minute span of the first half as Rains put MG on top off Becker’s assist in the 31st minute, but a goal by Jonathan Snell and a penalty kick by Nick Staley put Edgewood on top 2-1 in the 39th minute.
Becker knotted up the game in the 50th minute as Ignacio Gatica earned the assist.
Jake Havertape and Carter Kuhl divided time in the net for Monona Grove. Havertape allowed both goals but Kuhl made one save.
Edgewood’s keeper Grant Merckx allowed both MG goals and made five saves.
The Silver Eagles outshot the Crusaders 13-8.
