The Cottage Grove Village Board voted Monday, Nov. 4, to create a library planning committee to investigate whether the village should consider building a public library.
The committee will research the projected costs as well as gather resident feedback.
Costs to be investigated include a building, collections, furnishings, staffing levels and annual operating costs.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) must also certify a letter of intent before any plans could proceed.
After the committee completes its work and the DPI letter is received, the village board would determine whether to move forward with the creation of a library board.
Residents pay about $255,000 per year to other communities and the Bookmobile usage as part of Dane County property taxes.
Questions can be addressed to Anne Schoenemann at acm071061@gmail.com.
