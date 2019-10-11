Picture this: your older parent or grandparent is living at home during their last phase of life, but they wake up every morning worrying about how they’ll get their next meal.
It doesn’t have to be that way. Older adults in the Madison area do not have to go hungry.
NewBridge Madison, The River Food Pantry and RSVP of Dane County launched Food Bridge “Your Connection to Wholesome Groceries,” a food delivery pilot program, Oct. 1.
In the first year, organizers hope to serve as many as 60 older adults with a goal of 300 by the year 2024. To achieve these goals, NewBridge is hoping to get at least $50,000 in donations for the program in the first year.
“NewBridge is excited to partner with The River and RSVP in creating Food Bridge, a program to deliver food to seniors in our community affected by food insecurity,” said Sonya Lindquist, senior services director with NewBridge Madison. “By collaborating, each agency's unique community service is combined to provide a new service that will help vulnerable older adults have regular access to fresh produce and other nutritious foods.”
According to NewBridge Madison, in Madison and Monona, there are more than 2,500 older adults who are at nutritional risk or qualify for FoodShare, and this number is on the rise. Many older adults who receive Meals on Wheels or eat at NewBridge meal sites stretch one meal into two or more meals, particularly toward the end of each month when their monthly incomes may be depleted.
Reports show older adults who struggle with hunger are 78 percent more likely to experience depression, 40 percent more likely to report chest pain and 55 percent more likely to develop asthma.
Older adults with limited incomes are regularly forced to choose between purchasing food or medicine or paying for housing, utilities, transportation or medical care. Therefore, older adults struggling with finances may rely on eating cheap or unhealthy food (including expired food). In addition, many older adults with food shortages are often homebound because of physical limitations and lack of transportation and are thus unable to get to a food pantry by themselves.
The Food Bridge program will allow older adults to have two or three nutritious meals a day by delivering healthy food from the River Food Pantry to older adults’ homes. According to the River Food Pantry, older adults can save on average of $67 per week or $268 per month by shopping at the River.
“Our vision at the River is of a fully nourished community,” said Charles McLimans, president and CEO of the River Food Pantry. “Older adults and children are some of the most vulnerable members of our community affected by food insecurity, and we have strategies to address both ends of the spectrum. Food Bridge is an innovative and collaborative approach to solving hunger in the older adult population and we are excited to engage with our community partners, NewBridge, and RSVP, to launch this initiative.”
“RSVP is excited to be part of this program with NewBridge and The River Food Pantry to ensure that low income older adults receive nutritious food, helping them to remain independent and in their own homes.” Added Margie Zutter, RSVP of Dane County executive director.
To take part, seniors must be 60 or older; live in Madison or Monona; fall below 150 percent of the federal poverty level; be homebound, at nutritional risk, and lack the means (money, physical limitations, transportation) to access food; and be a NewBridge case management client.
NewBridge staff members will work with older adults in their homes or at the NewBridge offices to coordinate food delivery once a month. RSVP volunteers will pick food from the River Food Pantry and deliver to older adults at their mutual convenience.
