The Cottage Grove Town Board voted Monday, Jan. 20, to amend its ordinance governing open burning.
Open burning permit holders are no longer required to provide notice 48 hours prior to burning; however, they are required to call the Cottage Grove Fire Department burn line at 839-5021, ext. 112, or visit the fire department website at www.cottagegrovefire.org/permits.html to check for any burning restrictions prior to burning the day of the burn.
As a courtesy, permit holders planning to burn an area exceeding 5 acres in size are asked to leave a message on the burn line to inform the fire department of their plans.
For more information about open burning in the Town of Cottage Grove, or to apply for an annual open burning permit, visit www.tn.cottagegrove.wi.gov/burning-permits/.
Those who have already obtained a 2020 open burning permit do not need to re-apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.