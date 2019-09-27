An Army soldier from Sheboygan who was killed in World War II will have his remains buried at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
Army Tech. 5th Grade John E. Bainbridge, 23, of Sheboygan, will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Sunday.
On Dec. 2, 1942, Bainbridge was a member of Company C, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, when his unit engaged in an assault against enemy positions on the Urbana Front, outside of Buna Village, in the Australian Territory of Papua (present-day Papua New Guinea.) Bainbridge was killed in action, but postwar efforts failed to locate or identify his remains.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the remains of an unidentified American soldier were interred at the U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery in Buna Village on Feb. 2, 1943.
In July 1944, the remains were reinterred at a nearby U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery, then later to U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery Finschhafen #2 where the remains were designated “Unknown X-135.”
In 1947, the American Graves Registration service exhumed about 11,000 graves, including X-135, and sent the remains to the Central Identification Point at the Manila Mausoleum in the Philippines. X-135 could not be identified and was interred at Fort McKinley (now the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial).
On Feb. 22, 2017, Unknown X-135 was disinterred, and the remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis.
Bainbridge’s remains were identified June 24, 2019.
Bainbridge's remains were flown into General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, and a motorcade accompanied his remains to Monona.
He will be buried next to his sister.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,674 service members still unaccounted for from World War II, of which about 30,000 are assessed as possibly-recoverable.
Bainbridge’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, an American Battle Monuments Commission site along with the others missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
