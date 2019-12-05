The Madison Brass Band will present a concert of Christmas and holiday music at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Monona Grove High School performing arts center.
Free and open to the public, the concert is given in appreciation for allowing the band to use the high school band room for their weekly Wednesday night rehearsals. A free-will offering will benefit the high school band program.
The Madison Brass Band will present a varied concert, with traditional Christmas music standards and medleys. The band will include a couple of non-holiday selections to showcase its versatility and virtuosity; for example, “Fire in the Blood,” which is a staple from The Salvation Army music library.
The Madison Brass Band, which is about 30 musicians strong, plays a variety of music at locations throughout the state. MBB boasts a diverse membership – players range from ages 14-75 and include professional musicians, music educators and people who love brass band music. The band also competes nationally, making annual appearances at the North American Brass Band Association Championships in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The Madison Brass Band is rooted in the British brass band tradition, which utilizes conical-bored instruments with distinctive, mellow sounds. The product is much like a powerful choir, with the baritones and tenor horns lending the brass band its unique, “British” sound. The Madison Brass Band can play both lyrical, flowing music as well as high-energy marches and contest music.
For further information, call David Woolpert at 206-5573 or Jeff Kasparek at 316-1808.
