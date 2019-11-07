Officials at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills announced the names of students listed on the first-quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 school year. Five Cottage Grove students were among those honored.
Students earning high honors carried a GPA of 3.75-4.0, and those with honors had a GPA of 3.25-3.749.
Earning high honors were freshman Elijah Grow, junior Kendra Wilson, and seniors Annika Bilitz and Owen Schoenherr.
Freshman Jonah Heyerholm received honors.
