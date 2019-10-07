Rain and sloppy field conditions Saturday, Oct. 5, abbreviated the Monona Grove High School boys soccer team’s visit to Washington Elementary School in Wisconsin Rapids for a multiteam tournament.
However, the Silver Eagles left town with a 7-0 win over Appleton Xavier with Isaac Becker recording two goals and three assists.
Becker scored his first goal with 2:20 gone in the first half off an assist from Connor Bracken, and then Becker earned an assist less than two minutes later on a goal by Exander Rains.
There was no more scoring until the 32nd minute as Quinn Halstead found the back of the net and Zach Zielke getting the assist. Seven minutes later, Muhammed Kambi increased the MG lead to 4-0 with another Becker-assisted goal.
Becker got his third assist in the 44th minute over Bracken’s goal, and he tallied the Silver Eagles sixth goal in the 58th minute off an assist from Connor Thomas. Alex Plata Para notched MG’s final goal in the 76th minute off another assist by Thomas.
Monona Grove dominated offensively with Xavier’s Ryan Draheim making 10 saves. Silver Eagles keeper Carter Kuhl made two saves.
The Silver Eagles also played one half against Oshkosh North before the game was called due to unplayable conditions. There was no score in the match.
“There were very large puddles in the field, and the ball would stop moving once it hit the puddles,” said MG head coach Randy Becker.
The Silver Eagles are at home Thursday, Oct. 10, with a Badger South Conference game against Watertown with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. MG entered the week 9-1-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The team was ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
