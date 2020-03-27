The Monona Grove Education Association (MGEA) executive board is endorsing Elizabeth Cook, Loreen Gage, and Susan Fox for the Monona Grove School Board election Tuesday, April 7.
Kelly Sullivan, MGEA political action chairperson, said the action was taken in February.
MGEA members interviewed all four MG School Board candidates that month. She said that while all four candidates expressed support for educators and students, Gage, Fox and Cook showed a deeper understanding of some of the challenges the district faces as well as potential solutions.
Chris BonDurant is the fourth candidate for the board. Only three will be elected.
"With Elizabeth Cook’s experience as a school psychologist in the public schools, she will be an excellent advocate for students in the Monona Grove School District, especially as the district looks for ways to help the district’s students and staff move forward following the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic," Sullivan said. "Her work with the Department of Public Instruction in the area of school mental health will be an asset to the board."
Gage, who was selected from 16 candidates to join the school board last fall, looks to continue her work.
"As a former educator, Gage offers insight from the classroom perspective," Sullivan said. "She understands that students and educators need to feel valued in order to be successful."
Fox has been a supporter of the MGEA throughout her time on the board. She is a retired Monona Grove School District educator, and her experience serving in different roles in the district and on the board has deepened her level of understanding for the work the board needs to continue to fulfill the board’s strategic goals.
