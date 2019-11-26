Aldo Leopold Nature Center’s holiday bazaar is back.
Returning for its eighth season in a newly renovated and accessible space, the bazaar offers handcrafted gifts for the season. The event, held at the nature center, features more than 25 local, sustainable artists and vendors.
Join in the silent auction to bid on any number of prizes donated by the vendors.
This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the nature center, 300 Femrite Drive, Monona. The event is free to the public, and paring is also free.
