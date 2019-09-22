Hailey Munz’ matches at No. 1 singles for the Monona Grove High School girls tennis team have normally been settled before she can break a sweat. Her Tuesday, Sept. 17, match against Stoughton’s Annika Getz was a different story.
Munz won the match 6-2, 6-0, but it was far from a cake walk as Getz fought hard and made Munz work for her points.
“She was very consistent and got to everything,” Munz said after the Silver Eagles defeated the Vikings 5-2 in a Badger South dual match at Ahuska Park.
Head coach John Willauer said Getz is a better player since her earlier years on the Stoughton varsity team.
“Annika Getz has really improved,” Willauer said. “She’s just a backboard. Everything Hailey was hitting was coming back to her.”
While Munz was defeating Getz, MG’s three other singles flights also took victories.
No. 2 Jewel Lindwall topped Katie Halverson 6-0, 6-1, No. 3 Maelia Dziedzic pounded Savannah Strutzel 6-0, 6-0 and No. 4 Payton Lee was a 6-0, 6-0 winner over Zosia Diede.
The Silver Eagles lost two flights in doubles with the No. 2 team of Colleen Ross and Paige Hanson suffering a major heartbreak.
After falling 3-6 in the first set to Morgan Schellin and Paige Bellefeuille of Stoughton, Ross and Hanson came back to lead the second set 5-2. But Stoughton’s duo recovered to win four sets in a row and eventually win 7-6 after winning the tiebreaker 7-5.
“Stoughton clearly did not want to lose,” Willauer said. “They just played the bigger points better in the second set.”
The Silver Eagles No. 1 doubles team of Eva Khamphouy and Cassie Antonson were defeated by Katie Zacharias and Taylor Nisius 6-3, 6-3.
Yet, MG’s No. 3 duo of Maggie Davis and Mary Clark took a 6-3, 6-3 win over Elizabeth Balthazar and Fiona Prechl.
Willauer said Davis and Clark are gelling into a good team.
“One thing I’ve been impressed with is they realize they are a lot faster than they thought they were earlier in the season,” Willauer said. “They are running down balls and not letting people get cheap games off them.”
MG 4, Watertown 3
Davis and Clark lost the first set of their No. 3 doubles match against Watertown’s Jillian Hesse and Brianna Konz in a Sept. 19 conference dual match. But they stormed back to win the second and third sets, as the Silver Eagles got past the Goslings 4-3.
After a 2-6 first set setback, Davis and Clark defeated Hesse and Konz 6-2 in the second set and then took the third, 6-3.
It was the only win for Monona Grove at doubles. No. 1 Khamphouy and Antonson, and No. 2 Ross and Hanson both fell in two sets.
The Silver Eagles won three of the four singles matches as No. 1 Lindwall, No. 2 Dziedzic and No. 3 Lee were all victorious in two sets. No. 4 Kate Walsh dropped a 6-1, 7-5 decision to Watertown’s Danielle Harlow.
