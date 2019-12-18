The Monona Police Department is looking for a boom lift that was stolen Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The orange boom lift is from the Haulotte Group brand.
Anyone with information about the theft can call Monona Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Losby at 222-0463.
The boom lift's serial number is 45815-00028.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.