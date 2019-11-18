After an up-and-down season with a 17-19 overall record and a 4-7 Badger South Conference record, the Monona Grove High School volleyball team still showcased some talented players who made consistent contributions throughout the 2019 campaign.
While MG placed no players on the All-Badger South Conference first team, one was chosen to the second team and two on honorable mention, all seniors.
The second-team honoree was Jadee Christiansen, who led the team with 229 kills and 339 digs. She ranked second on the Silver Eagles with a .216 hitting percentage and was credited with 51 total blocks.
Alyssa Majewski received honorable mention honors after producing 145 kills and a team-leading .224 hitting percentage. She also had 68 blocks and 70 digs. Kayleigh Zank also earned honorable mention membership after contributing 66 blocks and 95 kills with a hitting percentage of .207.
Monona Grove had other seniors with impressive numbers.
Mady Davis-Troller had 55 kills, 108 assists and only six service errors out of 224 attempts for a percentage of .973, Abby Ellingson was also reliable on the serve with a .950 percentage, Alyssa Smith had 32 aces and 299 digs, and Annika Rasmussen came through with 28 aces and 372 digs.
Seven seniors will graduate, but head coach Melissa Hahn will see the return of many experienced underclassmen.
Sophomore Lauren Buss had 25 kills and 120 digs, sophomore Jada Braun had 61 kills, 193 digs and 527 assists, and junior Annika Vesperman scored 111 kills and 80 digs.
Watertown, the conference champion with a 12-0 record, had two players named to the first team including senior Isabelle Schauer, who was named Badger South Player of the Year.
The Goslings also placed two players on the second team and two on honorable mention.
Madison Edgewood had two first-teamers, a second-teamer and two honorable mention inductees. Fort Atkinson also had two players achieve first-team honors.
