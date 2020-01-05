A team loaded with inexperienced sophomores and freshmen will take a while to develop its skills, especially in a sport like high school gymnastics where judges are scrutinizing every move made by each athlete.
The Monona Grove High School team’s batch of unseasoned team members has had its struggles in the first three meets of the season. But Carley Varo, who co-coaches the Silver Eagles with Jane McCurry, sees gradual improvement.
“I would say we are definitely headed in a good direction,” Varo said. “We are going to work hard at ironing out the little pieces.”
The Silver Eagles fell to host Madison Memorial 134.250-118.350 Jan. 4, but several team members turned in some good scores.
Junior Ellie Van Veghel turned out to be MG’s best with a third-place finish in all-around scoring. Her 7.250 in the floor exercise, 7.400 on the balance beam, 8.450 in the vault and 7.100 on the uneven bars gave her a total score of 30.200.
Memorial sophomore Alexa Schaefer was the all-around winner with 33.300, and sophomore teammate Sarah Hershberger had the highest score of the day – a 9.050 in the floor exercise – to finish a close second with 33.000.
MG freshman Kat Roberts took fourth in the all-around with 29.750, and sophomore Shae Donelan was fifth with 28.500.
As a team, the Silver Eagles scored highest in the vault with 32.650, more than two points lower than the Spartans. Aside from Van Veghel, Donelan had an 8.250, Roberts scored an 8.200, junior Olivia Pax had a 7.750. and sophomore Marta Rhode finished with a 7.700.
Varo said Van Veghel is a team captain along with seniors Jenna Schoenfeld and Juli Anna Klee.
Other team members include sophomores Avery Potter, Morgan Johnson and Shannon McAllister, junior Madilyn Browne and freshmen Jordyn Louis and Alyssa Renz.
Van Veghel said she learned about team leadership from last year’s graduating senior Brianna Edmonston and Payton Jenks-Recker, who was first in the vault at the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state meet.
“They were big leaders and being so close to them, it kind of rubbed off on me,” Van Veghel said. “This season, I’ve seen a lot of progress with skills and overall form and overall, the confidence. Gymnastics is kind of a scary sport. You’re up in a leotard in front of a big crowd.”
Varo said many team members have some experience at gymnastics, but others are attempting it for the first time. Learning how to accomplish each maneuver takes time.
“With ball sports, there is hand-eye coordination you to master,” Varo said. “Here, your entire body has to be coordinated. You move your entire body together. It’s a very challenging to pick up.”
The team will have a home meet 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Madison Turners against a challenging Mount Horeb squad. Varo said it will be a learning experience for the team and for her and McCurry as the coaches.
“Our biggest goal is to figure out how to run a meet and coordinate with the judges and athletic department,” Varo said. “We will work on ironing out all the bobbles and falls off the beam. The girls will come in knowing they will have tough competition, but we just want them to have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.