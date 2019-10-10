It’s not just for Lent anymore.
Immaculate Heart of Mary School has added a pair of fall fish fry dates to complement its late winter events.
“We listened to our parish, and there was a strong sense they wanted to add a couple of fish fries to enhance the atmosphere of bringing people together, including parishioners, school families and community members in the fall and not solely during the Lenten fish fry season,” said Matthew Matenaer, a member of the fish fry committee.
Parish members also wanted to volunteer to help at the events, which have been staffed by school families only in the past.
The new fall dates are Fridays, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15. Carryout is available from 4:30-7 p.m., with the dining hall open from 5-7:30 p.m.
Menu items include baked or beer battered fish (all you can eat if dining in), french fries, baked potato, coleslaw, applesauce, salad, Chocolate Shoppe ice cream and dinner rolls. Macaroni and cheese will be provided for children upon request.
Craft and domestic beer, soda, and red or white wine will also be available for purchase.
A single carryout serving is $12, while a carryout bucket is $34.
Adults dining in pay $13, and children 4-12 pay $6. Extra pieces of fish are $2.
Craft beers are $4, domestic beers are $3, a glass of wine is $4, a bottle of wine is $15 and a can of soda is $1.
In addition to the fall dates, other fish fry dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 13 and March 20.
