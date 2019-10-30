The 13th annual Polish Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison.
This volunteer-run event is hosted by the Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin, Inc. - Madison Group.
The event will feature traditional Polish items for purchase: amber jewelry, Boleslawiec Polish pottery, toys, books, Polish cookbooks, children’s Polish and English books, hand-painted wooden and real eggs (pisanki), oplatek wafers for Christmas and other imported items.
Polish bakery items, such as breads, poppy seed rolls (makowiec), paczki, kolaczyki, chrusciki and more will also be available for sale.
There will be demonstrations of Polish crafts wycinanki (paper cutting) and wianki (floral head wreaths), as well as displays of Polish history and genealogy information. Szopka (nativity scene) will also be on display.
A Polish lunch of pierogi, golabki, kielbasa, sauerkraut and rye bread will be available for purchase, as well as packaged pierogi, kielbasa and kiska from Chicago.
Live Polish music will be performed throughout the day.
The event is open to the public with free admission, free parking and wheelchair accessibility. Credit cards are accepted.
Proceeds from all events support a scholarship fund, educational programs and cultural events.
