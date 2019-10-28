Hope Lutheran Church, 3702 Highway AB, will be the site for the 49th annual bazaar, cookie walk and luncheon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The cookie walk will feature more than 50 types of home-baked cookies sold by the pound.
Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include turkey stuffing casserole, salads, rolls and butter, pickles, olives, assorted pies and beverages. The cost is $7 per person, $3 for children 4-10 and free for those 3 and younger.
Local charities receive 50 percent of the profits from the event.
